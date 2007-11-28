Jim Cramer Reups with CNBC
Jim Cramer will stay put at CNBC for the foreseeable future. Cramer, the excitable host of Mad Money, signed a multiyear deal with the network.
“Jim has played an integral part in CNBC’s rebirth,” CNBC president Mark Hoffman said. “He is not only one of the most respected and successful Wall Street minds, but also happens to be a great entertainer.”
