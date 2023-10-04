Jets-Chiefs Scores Huge TV Audience: The Week in Sports Ratings (Sept. 25-Oct. 1)
Colorado-USC contest leads college football ratings
NBC’s October 1 New York Jets-Kansas City Chiefs Sunday Night Football game led the National Football League’s continuing dominance of the sports ratings charts last week.
The game, in which the Jets lost to the Chiefs 23-20 with pop star Taylor Swift in attendance, drew 24.83 million viewers, the largest audience for Sunday Night Football this season, according to Nielsen ratings published by SportsMedia Watch. NBC's Sunday Night Football telecasts are averaging more than 23 million viewers through the first four weeks, up 8% over last year's numbers, according to Sports Business Journal.
Overall, NFL telecasts represented seven of the top 10 most-watched live sports telecasts for the week.
On the college football front, Fox’s Colorado Buffaloes-USC Trojans game drew 7.24 million viewers, the eighth-largest audience for a college football game this season, according to Nielsen.
Outside of football, NBC’s October 1 NASCAR Cup Series race from Talladega drew 2.50 million to top all non-football events.
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|October 1
|NBC Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|24.83 million
|October 1
|Fox NFL Football (late window)
|Fox
|23.37 million
|October 1
|CBS NFL Football (early window)
|CBS
|16.86 million
|September 25
|Monday Night Football
|ABC
|13.72 million
|September 28
|Thursday Night Football
|Prime Video
|13.47 million
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Ratings
|October 1
|NASCAR Cup Series Race
|NBC
|2.50 million
|October 1
|Pro Bull Riding
|CBS
|1.83 million
|October 1
|NASCAR Cup Series Race (post race)
|NBC
|1.74 million
|September 30
|Ryder Cup Golf
|NBC
|1.41 million
|October 1
|Ryder Cup Golf
|NBC
|1.31 million
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
