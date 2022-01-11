Jesse Kirsch Named NBC News Correspondent

Jesse Kirsch has joined NBC News as a weekend correspondent and will be based in Cleveland. He comes from WLS Chicago, where he was hired as the station’s first digital reporter, then moved on to be a general assignment reporter.

Stories Kirsch covered at WLS include a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio and social justice protests in Chicago following the death of George Floyd.

ABC owns WLS Chicago.

Kirsch was an early host on ABC’s Localish, a digital and network show. He attended Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

His role at NBC includes reporting across all NBC News and MSNBC platforms.

“His features have reached millions of viewers, including his exclusive look last year at the Obama Portraits exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago, his coverage of Northwestern’s first-ever Big Ten title game and his reporting on the 2017 ‘Great American Eclipse’,” said David Verdi, executive VP of global newsgathering, NBC News. ■