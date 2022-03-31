'Jeopardy!' Champ Amy Schneider Visits White House
Amy Schneider, the first woman to win more than $1 million on Jeopardy!, made an appearance at the White House briefing room to highlight the Biden administration's recognition of the International Transgender Day of Visibility Thursday (March 31).
According to a White House pool reporter, Schneider told the journalists assembled there that recent legislation prohibiting transgender children -- Schneider is transgender -- from participating in school spots and preventing teachers from discussing LGBT issues is "really scary."
Schneider also met with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and planned to meet with some transgender youth as well.
In a proclamation on the Day of Visibility, President Biden said he and his administration sees transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people for what they are, "deserving of dignity, respect, and support."
"Like never before, they are sharing their stories in books and magazines; breaking glass ceilings of representation on television and movie screens; enlisting -- once again -- to serve proudly and openly in our military; getting elected and making policy at every level of government; and running businesses, curing diseases, and serving our communities in countless other ways."
On the TV front, on Thursday, Caitlyn Jenner, one of the highest profile transgender people in the country, was signed by Fox News as a commentator and analyst across various platforms.
President Biden also spoke about local government efforts targeted to the LGBTQ community. "Efforts to criminalize supportive medical care for transgender kids, to ban transgender children from playing sports, and to outlaw discussing LGBTQI+ people in schools undermine their humanity and corrode our Nation's values," he said. ■
