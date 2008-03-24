Jeff Sellinger to Run CBS Mobile
CBS named CBS Mobile senior vice president Jeff Sellinger to run the division as executive VP and general manager.
Exiting the division is CBS Mobile executive VP Cyriac Roeding, who launched the division in May 2005. CBS said he will "pursue various entrepreneurial endeavors."
Sellinger launched the CBS Mobile TV network, mobile Web and advertising.
