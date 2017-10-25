Jeff Glor Named ‘CBS Evening News’ Anchor

CBS News correspondent Jeff Glor has been named anchor of the network's evening broadcast.



Glor has spent 10 years at CBS. The new evening broadcast with Glor, 42, in the chair will launch later this year. Steve Capus will continue to produce CBS Evening News.

Scott Pelley announced he was stepping down as Evening News anchor in May. Anthony Mason has been interim anchor.

“Jeff is a thoughtful, probing journalist with the versatility to anchor in any circumstance–from daily reporting to the most significant events of our time,” said CBS News president David Rhodes. “In his more than 10 years at CBS News, Jeff has earned the trust of viewers and his colleagues. He represents the best journalistic values and traditions that will carry the Evening News into a digital future.”

Glor was a lead anchor on CBSN during its launch period. He will maintain a “prominent presence” on the streaming news service, says CBS.

“CBS News has an extraordinary history that is meaningful to so many,” Glor said. “I am beyond grateful to continue to play a role in its future.”

Mason will continue as CBS News senior national correspondent and co-host of CBS This Morning: Saturday.

“Anthony is a vital part of our CBS News anchor team and we thank him for stepping up during this important transition,” said Rhodes. “We are so grateful to continue to have Anthony’s contribution particularly to CBS Sunday Morning but to all our other broadcasts and platforms as well.”

Glor joined CBS News in 2007 as a correspondent based in New York. He has filled in regularly on the CBS Evening News, CBS This Morning and PBS’ Charlie Rose. Glor anchored CBS Evening News on Saturdays from 2009-2010 and Sundays in 2012-2016. He also anchored The Early Show in 2011.

Before joining CBS News, Glor was the weekend evening news anchor and weekday reporter at WHDH Boston (2003-2007).

Born in Tonawanda, N.Y., Glor graduated magna cum laude from Syracuse University in 1997 with a degree in journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and a degree in economics from the College of Arts and Sciences.