Jed Meyer: Keeping Track of a Deluge of Data

B&C's 2012 Digital All-Stars

Jonathan "Jed" Meyer, U.S. director

of research at Omnicom Media’s

Annalect Group, has been a leader in

gathering and analyzing the deluge of data

delivered by an increasingly digital industry.



Way back in 1999 while at Nielsen, Meyer

became the second employee of Nielsen Net

Ratings, the partnership Nielsen set up to

enter the digital measurement market.

“I love TV ratings. I think it’s fascinating

to find what America finds interesting,”

Meyer says. “When digital came around, I

said ‘Well, this is clearly where the future is

going,’ and so I really wanted to be involved

in that from a Nielsen perspective.”

Returning to television from measuring

websites, Meyer helped Nielsen get into

the set-top box data business by helping to

set up Nielsen Digital Plus. He negotiated

Nielsen’s first set-top data deal with Charter

Communications.

His next mission sent him to China to

manage Nielsen’s media

business in that

giant developing market.

When he arrived,

Nielsen simply measured

where commercials

aired on television

and radio while another

company did traditional

audience measurement.

“We did something

innovative, which was

really neat in terms of

using data from set-top

boxes to create ratings

and looking to expand

that to other platforms beyond just TV,”

Meyer recalls.

Upon returning to the U.S., Meyer was

looking for something new and entrepreneurial

when he met with Omnicom executives

about Annalect, which has built a data

management platform

that weaves numbers

from disparate sources

to meet specific objectives.

He signed up

three months ago.

Meyer’s current role is

to bring data from new

sources to the Annalect

platform. “We’ve been

looking at traditional

media research in the

same way for so many

years. This is research

2.0,” he says. “For me,

to see all of this firsthand

from the client’s point of view is really

exciting. To see the challenges that they’re

grappling with as they think about all these

devices and all this technology and how to

make sense of it, I just think we’re going to

bring a great solution to them.”