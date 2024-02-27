J.D. Power Gives Spectrum Mobile Top Rank in Customer Service

J.D. Power has named Spectrum Mobile as No. 1 in customer service among full-service mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs.)

The study measures the satisfaction of customers who had a customer-care experience with their carrier between July 2023 and December 2023.

Spectrum Mobile had a score of 847 accounting to J.D. Power, topping Cricket andMetro by T-Mobile.

Spectrum Mobile’s score also topped T-Mobile,which was ranked first among mobile network operators with a score of 834.

Spectrum Mobile launched in 2018. It finished 2023 with 7.5 million residential lines, up 47% from the end of 2022.

The high ranking was the result of a focus on providing superior mobile connectivity with consumer-friendly plans and affordable prices, backed by exceptional service, including the My Spectrum App, Spectrum said.

“Our goal from day one has been to make mobile simple for customers by offering the best devices, reliability, security and speed at exceptional value – and this award recognizes that commitment,” said Danny Bowman, executive VP, Product for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services. “We’re not slowing down, either; we continue to invest in our customer service while leveraging our extensive mobile, internet and wireless network to deliver the fastest speeds seamlessly everywhere and to save people money.”

With Spectrum Mobile a line with unlimited data costs $29.99 a month. All Spectrum Mobile data plans include nationwide 5G access at no extra cost; unlimited talk and texting; the flexibility to change rate plans as needed for free; interest-free monthly installment plans; and a robust bring-your-own-device program.