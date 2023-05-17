Jason Momoa to Host Shark Week for Discovery Channel
Network to debut 35th annual programming stunt this summer
Discovery Channel has tapped Aquaman film star Jason Momoa to host its 35th annual Shark Week programming block this summer, Warner Bros Discovery announced Wednesday during its upfront presentation in New York City.
Momoa will set up the lineup of shows Discovery will offer around the world of sharks from new and continuously explored destinations, which runs in July. Momoa follows last year's Shark Week Master of Ceremonies Dwayne Johnson.
“As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey,” said Momoa, who will star in Aquaman film sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. “This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It’s a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman – it began several generations before me.”
