Jane Campion Western-Romance Film 'Power of the Dog' Rides to No. 1 on Netflix's 'Global Top 10'

Power of the Dog, the Western-themed romance-drama from Oscar-winning writer-director Jane Campion (The Piano), garnered 27.2 million viewing hours on Netflix to finish as the No. 1 English-language film on Netflix worldwide for the week of Nov. 29 - Dec. 5.

Shot in Campion's native country, New Zealand, the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons was also the No. 1 ranked Netflix film in America last week, unseating Halle Berry's MMA-themed directorial debut, Bruised.

Power of the Dog debuted on Netflix on Friday.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Program performance metrics have been scarce for the streaming business. Next TV has closely tracked Nielsen's weekly streaming rankings, which tabulate minutes viewed in the U.S. for Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus.

Since Netflix's U.S. user base of around 74 million subscribers dwarfs the SVOD competition, these Nielsen rankings of top streaming shows and movies are typically dominated by Netflix. Nielsen's numbers remain unique in that they originate from a third party. But they're always a month behind. The report due out Thursday, for example, will cover Nov. 8-14.

Last month, however, Netflix launched a new comprehensive web portal, the Netflix Global Top 10, that's updated weekly, showing program performance for English-language and non-English-language films and TV shows, on both a global and country-by-country basis.

For the week ending Dec. 5, the third season of Lost in Space led all English-language TV shows on Netflix's global platform, garnering 47.38 million hours of viewing worldwide. It was also the top ranked show on Netflix in the U.S., displacing last week's English-language champ, Kevin Hart limited drama series True Story.

English language TV shows (Image credit: Netflix)

Among locally-produced non-English-language TV shows, the Spanish crime-thriller original series Money Heist continued to produce outsized viewership, with the five back-half episodes of Season 5, which were posted on Dec. 3, producing nearly 190 million viewing hours on the global Netflix platform last week.

When added together, Seasons 3-5 of Money Heist have produced almost as much audience for Netflix as the platform's all-time viewership champ, Korean dark fantasy drama Squid Game.

Non-English language TV Shows (Image credit: Netflix)

Finally, French comedy Spoiled Brats finished as the top Netflix non-English-language movie on Netflix for the second straight week with 26.73 million viewing hours on the platform.

(Image credit: Netflix)

