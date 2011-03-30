James Murdoch Named Deputy COO,CEO International at News Corp.

News Corp. named James Murdoch, son of founder Rupert

Murdoch, as Deputy COO of News Corp. and

chairman and CEO of its International operations.

The company said Wednesday James Murdoch, who has been

chairman and chief executive for Europe and Asia

for News Corp., will move to New York

and will continue to report to Chase Carey, deputy chairman, president and COO

of News Corp. He will also work closely with Rupert Murdoch, the company said.

James Murdoch is seen as a possible eventual head of News

Corp. His brother Lachlan is a director of the company

and News Corp. in February agreed to buy their sister Elisabeth Murdoch's

productions company Shine for $673 million. She is expected to join News

Corp.'s board when the deal is completed.

"James has demonstrated in an array of roles that he is a

shrewd and decisive operator who can deftly navigate complex issues to

transform businesses. He has equally shown a unique understanding of the

emerging technologies and the digital forces that are reshaping our industry,"

said Carey in a statement. "As we become increasingly global and consumer

focused, we believe there are real opportunities to add new dimensions to our

core businesses."

Before running Europe and Asia

for News Corp., James Murdoch was CEO of BSkyB and responsible for doubling the

size of the company. Before that he headed Star, News Corp.'s television group

in Asia. He first joined News corp. in 1996.

"Around the world, the Company's operations are increasingly

fit and focused on priorities that can over time produce very significant

returns," said Mr. James Murdoch. "I feel extremely fortunate to continue to

support News Corporation's international growth and also be given the chance to

contribute to important initiatives across the Company. Most of all, I am

delighted to work even more closely with Chase Carey, whose extraordinary

leadership is felt in every part of the business."