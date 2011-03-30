James Murdoch Named Deputy COO,CEO International at News Corp.
News Corp. named James Murdoch, son of founder Rupert
Murdoch, as Deputy COO of News Corp. and
chairman and CEO of its International operations.
The company said Wednesday James Murdoch, who has been
chairman and chief executive for Europe and Asia
for News Corp., will move to New York
and will continue to report to Chase Carey, deputy chairman, president and COO
of News Corp. He will also work closely with Rupert Murdoch, the company said.
James Murdoch is seen as a possible eventual head of News
Corp. His brother Lachlan is a director of the company
and News Corp. in February agreed to buy their sister Elisabeth Murdoch's
productions company Shine for $673 million. She is expected to join News
Corp.'s board when the deal is completed.
"James has demonstrated in an array of roles that he is a
shrewd and decisive operator who can deftly navigate complex issues to
transform businesses. He has equally shown a unique understanding of the
emerging technologies and the digital forces that are reshaping our industry,"
said Carey in a statement. "As we become increasingly global and consumer
focused, we believe there are real opportunities to add new dimensions to our
core businesses."
Before running Europe and Asia
for News Corp., James Murdoch was CEO of BSkyB and responsible for doubling the
size of the company. Before that he headed Star, News Corp.'s television group
in Asia. He first joined News corp. in 1996.
"Around the world, the Company's operations are increasingly
fit and focused on priorities that can over time produce very significant
returns," said Mr. James Murdoch. "I feel extremely fortunate to continue to
support News Corporation's international growth and also be given the chance to
contribute to important initiatives across the Company. Most of all, I am
delighted to work even more closely with Chase Carey, whose extraordinary
leadership is felt in every part of the business."
