James Franco to Star in Hulu’s ‘11/22/63’

James Franco has been tapped to star as the lead in Hulu’s upcoming miniseries 11/22/63.

The series is based on a Stephen King novel of the same name and follows a high school English teacher, Jake Epping, who time travels to try and prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Franco will also serve as a producer.

The nine-hour event series comes from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

The straight-to-series order was announced in September, 2014.