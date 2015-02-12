James Franco to Star in Hulu’s ‘11/22/63’
By Luke McCord
James Franco has been tapped to star as the lead in Hulu’s upcoming miniseries 11/22/63.
The series is based on a Stephen King novel of the same name and follows a high school English teacher, Jake Epping, who time travels to try and prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Franco will also serve as a producer.
The nine-hour event series comes from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television.
The straight-to-series order was announced in September, 2014.
