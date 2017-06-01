James Finn Named Marketing Head at FoxNext Tech/Entertainment Unit

James Finn was named executive VP and head of marketing for FoxNext, the new unit that focuses on next-generation experiences for Fox Networks Group and Twentieth Century Fox Film.

Finn will retain his post as executive VP and cohead of marketing at Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.

In his new role, Finn will oversee marketing for FoxNext as it works to commercialize next-generation entertainment experiences including gaming, location-based entertainment, virtual reality and augmented reality. Marketing campaigns will also incorporate virtual reality, gaming and interactive experiences.

He will report to Salil Mehta, president of FoxNext, and Keith Feldman, president of Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.

“FoxNext is focused on developing industry leading interactive experiences and enabling storytellers to bring audiences closer to characters and deeper into their favorite storylines than ever before,” Mehta said. “James brings a keen understanding of consumer behavior, strong media savvy and extensive relationships that enhance our ability to remain at the forefront of technology and entertainment.”

Finn has been with Twentieth Century Fox Film for 17 years, working in the theatrical, Fox Searchlight and home entertainment divisions.

"I am excited to hit the ground running as FoxNext begins to lay the foundation on the future of immersive experiences,” Finn said. “The opportunity that Keith and Salil have given me across both divisions is proof of the genuine collaborative spirit that thrives at Fox. I’m glad I can call it home.”