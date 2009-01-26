Ivan Watson Moves To CNN
NPR reporter Ivan Watson has moved to CNN.
Watson will be a correspondent for the cable news net, based in Istanbul.
It will be a homecoming for Watson, who was a CNN producer in Moscow before joining NPR.
His resume also includes a stint at CBS News.
