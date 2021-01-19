ITV America Names Mioshi Hill to Head Sirens Media

ITV America has tapped former Lifetime programming executive Mioshi Hill to serve as president of the company’s Sirens Media production house, the company announced Monday.

Hill will oversee the pop culture and lifestyle-themed production company that produces such series as Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey and TBS’ Lost Resort. She replaces former Sirens president Jessica Sebatian-Dayeh who is departing to pursue a new independent venture, according to ITV America.

Previously Hill was VP of non-fiction programming at Lifetime and was responsible for the female targeted network’s unscripted slate, which included such shows as Little Women: LA, Finding Justice, and the network’s upcoming crime movie and companion series Cellmate Secrets. Hill also previously served as senior VP of development and creative affairs at Hud:sun Media, as well as on the development team at High Noon Entertainment, which is now owned by ITV America.

“We’ve had the privilege of working with Mioshi as a network partner at Lifetime and were continually impressed with her creative instincts and skilled leadership as an executive,” ITV America president David George said in a statement. “For us, this also feels like a wonderful homecoming with someone whose career began at High Noon. We’re extremely proud of the Sirens brand built by Jessica and the team over the years, and look forward to the label’s next chapter with Mioshi at the helm.”