It’s Official: Abby Huntsman Joins ‘The View’

Abby Huntsman has been named co-host of The View. Formerly of Fox News, she starts when season 22 kicks off Sept. 4 and joins moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.

Huntsman was anchor and host of Fox & Friends Weekend. Aug. 11 and 12 were her last days there.

“We have an exciting season ahead of us and are thrilled to welcome Abby Huntsman to The View,” said Hilary Estey McLoughlin, senior executive producer. “She brings her unique life and professional experiences and has a smart, relatable and distinctive point of view on everything from pop culture to politics to parenthood. We can’t wait to return to the Hot Topics table with Abby joining our panel of incredibly talented women whose diverse voices have always played a significant role in the national conversation.”

The View is part of ABC. Sara Haines recently departed The View to work on Good Morning America, and Paula Faris left the show for a new assignment at ABC News.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to my professional roots at ABC News,” said Huntsman, who began her journalism career at ABC. “I look forward to adding my own point of view to the most interesting and successful talk show on television today. Joining the women at The View really is a dream come true!”

Huntsman is the daughter of Jon Hunstman, U.S. ambassador to Russia and former Utah governor. He also ran for president in 2012.