Investigation Discovery Renews 'Deadly Affairs' for SeasonTwo
Investigation Discovery has greenlit a second season of Deadly Affairs, hosted by Susan Lucci.
The soap-opera style series, which tells real-life stories
of love gone wrong, will return as a summer anchor for the network in summer
2013.
Deadly Affairs
premiered in September to a 1.22 household rating and 3.5 million total
viewers, the network's second-highest series debut ever.
