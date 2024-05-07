‘Interview with the Vampire,’ ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ Return to TV: What’s Premiering This Week (May 6-12)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Two thriller-themed original series return to the small screen during the first full week of May.
AMC’s Interview with the Vampire debuts its second season May 12 and will continue to follow character Louis de Pointe du Lac, who continues to depict his life as a vampire to journalist Daniel Molloy, according to AMC. Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid and Eric Bogosian return to the series – based on the acclaimed Anne Rice novel of the same name – in season two.
Debuting May 9 is the second season of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. The new season follows the events of the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin first season and focuses on five high school girls as they attend summer school. Amid their fun summer jobs and love interests, a new villain comes to town that will put them all to the test, according to Max. The series stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of May 6-May 12. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
May 8, Dark Matter (drama series), Apple TV Plus
May 8, Reginald the Vampire (returning series), Syfy
May 9, Black Twitter: A People’s History (documentary), Hulu
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
May 9, Bodkin (dramedy), Netflix
May 9, The GOAT (competition series), Prime Video
May 10, Doctor Who (returning series), Disney Plus
May 12, The Chi (returning series), Showtime
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.