‘Interview with the Vampire,’ ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ Return to TV: What’s Premiering This Week (May 6-12)

Two thriller-themed original series return to the small screen during the first full week of May.

AMC’s Interview with the Vampire debuts its second season May 12 and will continue to follow character Louis de Pointe du Lac, who continues to depict his life as a vampire to journalist Daniel Molloy, according to AMC. Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid and Eric Bogosian return to the series – based on the acclaimed Anne Rice novel of the same name – in season two.

Debuting May 9 is the second season of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. The new season follows the events of the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin first season and focuses on five high school girls as they attend summer school. Amid their fun summer jobs and love interests, a new villain comes to town that will put them all to the test, according to Max. The series stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of May 6-May 12. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

May 8, Dark Matter (drama series), Apple TV Plus

May 8, Reginald the Vampire (returning series), Syfy

May 9, Black Twitter: A People’s History (documentary), Hulu

May 9, Bodkin (dramedy), Netflix

May 9, The GOAT (competition series), Prime Video

May 10, Doctor Who (returning series), Disney Plus

May 12, The Chi (returning series), Showtime