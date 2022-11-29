Integrated Sports, BK Prime to Distribute December Terence Crawford PPV Fight
December 10 Crawford-David Avanesyan welterweight title fight to retail at $39.99
Integrated Sports has teamed with SVOD company BLK Prime to distribute the December 10 pay-per-view boxing event between welterweight champion Terence Crawford and David Avanesyan.
The fight, which will retail at $39.99, will also feature the U.S. boxing debut of mixed martial arts champion Cris Cyborg. In Demand, DirecTV and Dish will make the fight available to linear cable viewers, while BLK Prime.com and PPV.com will stream the live event, according to Integrated Sports president Doug Jacobs.
“We wanted to make the Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV available for the masses, so we made the decision to go the traditional route with cable and satellite, in addition to our BLK Prime app," BLK Prime's Sam Katovski said in a statement. "Integrated Sports has been in the business for many years and has the experience to hit all corners of the United States. We are happy to be partnering with them and we look forward to a great night of boxing on December 10.”■
