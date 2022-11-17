INSP’s ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ Rustles Up Fourth-Season Renewal

INSP has green-lit a fourth season of its cowboy competition series Ultimate Cowboy Showdown.

The new season of the series will feature the return of original series judge Trace Adkins along with top contestants from the first three seasons. Over the course of the season cowboy contestants will participate in individual and team challenges that put their skills to the test, according to the network.

The winner of the Ultimate Cowboy Showdown All-Stars Edition will receive his own herd worth at least $50,000, according to network officials.

“We believe these incredible all-stars should be given a second chance at being crowned the winner of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown,” INSP executive VP of programming Doug Butts said in a statement. “However, season four promises to put their endurance and skills to the test. These veteran cowboys return with their big personalities and their best cowboy game in hopes of winning the grand prize! Each cowboy must display expertise and cowboy competency, but they cannot abandon the cowboy code. After each individual and team competition, Trace will render his decision.”

Adkins, who will also serve as executive producer for the series, added: “It's time to saddle up again. I’m looking forward to season four with these all-stars.” ■