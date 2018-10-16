Innovid Integrates Jivox into Omnichannel Ad Platform

Innovid announced an integration with Jivox that creates a digital marketing system that delivers optimized creative across channels and devices, including over the top.

The system works with video, mobile, social display and connected TV advertising and provides integrated measurement to clients.

“There is a real market need for omni-channel solutions that offer data-driven creative and optimization support across all channels, platforms, devices and ad formats,” said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid. “Our new offering, developed in lockstep with Jivox, delivers the best of both worlds -- providing marketers with integrated dynamic creative optimization without sacrificing best-in-class video capabilities."

The new system allows brands to more accurately track the customer journey to purchase and optimize media accordingly, providing an enhanced, personalized user experience. It also streamlines and consolidates data management, dynamic creative decisioning, insights and robust reporting across all channels.

“Market research shows that 75 percent of customers are more likely to buy from personalized experiences, which makes data-driven relevance across all channels more important than ever,” said Diaz Nesamoney, CEO and founder of Jivox. “We are thrilled to integrate Innovid’s unparalleled video expertise together with Jivox’s powerful personalization technology to optimize dynamic creative for brands across the world.”