IMDb TV Expands to Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex

Amazon continues to expand access to its free ad-supported IMDb TV streaming service, announcing native integration into Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex video platforms.

With the integration, the IMDb TV app is now controllable by the X1 and Flex voice remote, meaning you can launch the software simply by saying "IMDb TV."

The Comcast announcement follows deployments of the IMDb TV app on iOS and Android mobile devices.

Earlier deployment announcements this year have included Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models), PlayStation 4 consoles as well as Chromecast with Google TV, Nvidia Shield and other Android TV devices.