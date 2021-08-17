IMDb TV Expands to Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex
Amazon AVOD service's native integration into cable operator's voice controlled further expands its availability
Amazon continues to expand access to its free ad-supported IMDb TV streaming service, announcing native integration into Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex video platforms.
With the integration, the IMDb TV app is now controllable by the X1 and Flex voice remote, meaning you can launch the software simply by saying "IMDb TV."
The Comcast announcement follows deployments of the IMDb TV app on iOS and Android mobile devices.
Earlier deployment announcements this year have included Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models), PlayStation 4 consoles as well as Chromecast with Google TV, Nvidia Shield and other Android TV devices.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.