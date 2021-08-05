IMDb TV Mobilizing with iOS and Android Support

Amazon's free ad-supported streaming service, IMDb TV, is coming to mobile devices, with the announcement of app support for iOS and Android tablets and smart phones.

The IMDb TV app is supported by most connected TV platforms, save for Samsung smart TVs.

Amazon has initiated an aggressive original programming strategy for IMDb TV, which includes a spinoff of its popular Amazon Prime Video originals series, Bosch, as well as a new reality court show built around Judge Judy star Judy Sheindlin.