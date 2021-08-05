IMDb TV Mobilizing with iOS and Android Support
Amazon's free ad-supported streaming service, IMDb TV, is coming to mobile devices, with the announcement of app support for iOS and Android tablets and smart phones
The IMDb TV app is supported by most connected TV platforms, save for Samsung smart TVs.
Amazon has initiated an aggressive original programming strategy for IMDb TV, which includes a spinoff of its popular Amazon Prime Video originals series, Bosch, as well as a new reality court show built around Judge Judy star Judy Sheindlin.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
