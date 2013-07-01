Iger to Remain as Disney CEO Through 2016

Walt Disney Co. announced Monday that Bob Iger will continue

as CEO and chairman of the media and entertainment company through the end of

his contract in 2016.

Iger had been scheduled to give up his post as CEO on April

1, 2015, and then spend 15 months as executive chairman helping his successor

with the transition to new leadership.

But the company now says its board of directors has asked

Iger to remain CEO and chairman through June 2016.

"Given his outstanding leadership, and to provide continuity

of Disney's corporate strategy to create long-term value for shareholders, the

board has asked Mr. Iger to remain CEO and chairman," Orin Smith, the lead

independent director on the Disney board, said in a statement.

"For nearly eight years as chief executive officer, Bob Iger

has proven he has the unique ability to drive creative and financial success at

the world's preeminent entertainment company," said Smith. "Disney has hit new

heights during Mr. Iger's tenure, with total shareholder return of 193% that

dramatically exceeds the S&P 500s 54%, and a market capitalization that has

risen to $113.7 billion from $48.4 billion when he became CEO in 2005. Mr.

Iger's ability to consistently deliver against a strategy of producing

high-quality branded content, technological innovation and international

expansion has repeatedly resulted in record revenue, net income, and earnings

per share for the company."

Iger received $40.2 million in total compensation in 2012,

up 20% from the prior year.

"I sincerely appreciate this vote of confidence by the board

of directors, and will continue to work with our talented and dedicated

management team to drive creative excellence, innovation and continued growth,"

Iger said.

Under Iger's predecessor Michael Eisner, Disney had trouble

with succession, going through a number of potential heirs apparent.

Disney

has also been under fire from corporate governance activists who object to one

person holding both the CEO and chairman posts at a company.