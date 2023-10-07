ID Set To Debut True-Crime Shows From Octavia Spencer in November

Investigation Discovery will kickoff its new production partnership with actress Octavia Spencer with the launch of two true-crime docuseries in November.

The network will premiere on November 5 Lost Women of Highway 20, which follows a trail of missing and murdered women along a ghostly stretch of Oregon's US Highway 20 that goes back for decades. The three-part series, narrated by Spencer, begins its look at the mysterious events surrounding the highway with the 1990 disappearance of Rachanda Pickle, according to the network.

The six-part series, Feds, will take an in-depth look inside the FBI, including unprecedented access to active-duty agents as they detail high-profile, dangerous and unusual cases, said the network.

Lost Women of Highway 20 and Feds are produced for Investigation Discovery by Spencer's Orit Entertainment production company, and October Films.