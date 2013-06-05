Ianniello Gets Boosted to COO at CBS Corp.
Joseph Ianniello, chief financial officer of CBS Corp. since
2009, has been named COO.
Ianniello signed a five-year deal with the company. He will
report to CEO Les Moonves and oversee all financial operations and work with
senior management on monetizing digital streaming, retransmission consent fees
and reverse compensation, the company said.
The promotion comes as another long-time senior CBS executive,
Marty Franks, executive VP for planning, policy and government affairs, isset to retire Sept. 30.
"Joe's role in CBS' success these past several years
has been extraordinary," Moonves said in a statement. "He's been a
game-changing CFO, but he's also so much more than that. He is a tough
negotiator, a great manager, and someone who brings energy, passion and a great
sense of teamwork to anything he does."
Ianniello
was with Viacom before CBS and Viacom were separated in 2005, serving as senior
VP and treasurer and vice president of corporate development.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.