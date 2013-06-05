Ianniello Gets Boosted to COO at CBS Corp.

Joseph Ianniello, chief financial officer of CBS Corp. since

2009, has been named COO.

Ianniello signed a five-year deal with the company. He will

report to CEO Les Moonves and oversee all financial operations and work with

senior management on monetizing digital streaming, retransmission consent fees

and reverse compensation, the company said.

The promotion comes as another long-time senior CBS executive,

Marty Franks, executive VP for planning, policy and government affairs, isset to retire Sept. 30.

"Joe's role in CBS' success these past several years

has been extraordinary," Moonves said in a statement. "He's been a

game-changing CFO, but he's also so much more than that. He is a tough

negotiator, a great manager, and someone who brings energy, passion and a great

sense of teamwork to anything he does."

Ianniello

was with Viacom before CBS and Viacom were separated in 2005, serving as senior

VP and treasurer and vice president of corporate development.