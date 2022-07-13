Hulu Unveils New Scares in Trailer for 'American Horror Stories' Series

Hulu looks to frighten viewers a second time around according to a new trailer for the sophomore season of the streaming service’s American Horror Stories, debuting July 21.

American Horror Stories, a spinoff of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s anthology series American Horror Story on FX, features a new and different horror-themed story each episode, according to Hulu.

Produced by 20th Television, American Horror Stories is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. ▪️