Hulu Sets Wayne Brady Unscripted Series
Series to follow exploits of entertainer and family
Hulu will shine a light on the family life of veteran entertainer Wayne Brady in a new unscripted project.
The eight-episode, untitled Wayne Brady & Family project will chronicle Brady, currently the host of the Let's Make A Deal game show, as he and his ex-wife Mandie Taketa serve as co-parents to their 20-year old daughter while running their production company, A Wayne & Mandie Creative, according to the streaming service. Meanwhile, Taketa’s life partner of 12 years Jason Fordham handles the family’s cinematography and post-production while they raise their recently-born son.
According to Hulu, the series will offer an intimate look into Brady’s blended family’s personal life – revealing unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding, according to Hulu.
The series is executive produced by Brady, Taketa, Shahram Qureshi and Rachel Tung.
