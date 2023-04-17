Hulu Renews Onyx Collective's ‘Reasonable Doubt’ For Second Season

Hulu has renewed its original drama series Reasonable Doubt from Onyx Collective and ABC Signature for a sophomore campaign.

The series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as a Los Angeles-based, high-powered criminal defense attorney dealing with past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood and a murder case while trying to keep her life together, according to the streamer.

Actor Morris Chestnut (Peacock's The Best Man: Final Chapters) will join the second season of the series as a media-savvy defense attorney who often represents society’s underdogs, said Hulu. Also starring in the series are McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode and Thaddeus Mixson.

Reasonable Doubt is executive produced by Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington, Larry Wilmore and Pilar Savone.