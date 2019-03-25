Hulu Renews ‘Marvel’s Runaways’

Hulu has renewed Marvel’s Runaways for a 10-episode third season. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are showrunners and executive producers. Jeph Loeb, Marvel head of television, and Quinton Peeples exec produce as well.

The series is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.

“We are so excited to tell more Runaways stories and are so grateful to Marvel, Hulu, our amazing cast and crew and of course our passionate audience,” said Schwartz and Savage. “Season three will be a magical time on Runaways, as we deepen our connection to the Marvel universe. We are honored to continue to play in the sandbox created by Brian K. Vaughn and Adrian Alphona.”

Season two began Dec. 21. It had 13 episodes. It saw the Runaways leaving their homes and learning to live on their own.

The series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine and James Marsters.

“Thank you, Hulu! We're thrilled that Marvel's Runaways is back for its third season,” said Loeb. “Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and the amazing writers have something epic in store for our terrific cast.”