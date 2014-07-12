Hulu Renews 'East Los High' #TCA14
Hulu has renewed original series East Los High for a third season, head of programming Craig Erwich announced Saturday at the TCA summer press tour.
The move follows the July 9 premiere of the show's second season.
Erwich also announced that beginning Saturday, Hulu would become the exclusive streaming video on demand home for South Park. He noted that the animated comedy is among the Top 10 most watched shows on the digital service each month.
