Hugh Laurie to Join Apple TV Plus’s Renewed ‘Tehran’

Apple TV Plus has renewed drama series Tehran for a third season, with actor Hugh Laurie set to join the cast.

Hugh Laurie (Image credit: Courtesy of BritBox)

The series stars Niv Sultan as Tamar Rabinyan, a hacker-agent for Israel's Mossad who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity. Laurie will star as a South African nuclear inspector in season three, which finds Tamar trying to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive, according to the streaming service.

Season two of the series, shown in 2022, co-starred Glenn Close. Tehran also stars Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi, with Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars and Phoenix Raei set to join the cast for season three.

Tehran is executive produced by Eden and Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson, Tony Saint, Daniel Syrkin, Moshe Zonder, Dari Shai Slutzky and Tal Fraifeld. ■