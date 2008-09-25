Trending

Howard TV On Demand Names Senior Producer

By

Keith Fenimore joined In Demand Networks’ Howard TV On Demand as senior producer.

Fenimore had been part of the launch team for Reelz Channel.

At the video-on-demand channel, he will produce original series and specials as part of the service’s new slate of original productions based on the Howard Stern Show.

He reports to Howard TV executive producer Doug Z. Goodstein.