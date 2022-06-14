House Moves To Extend FCC Auction Authority
By John Eggerton published
Among more than half-dozen communications/tech bills getting markup
The House Energy & Commerce Committee is looking to advance more than half a dozen communications/tech-related bills.
Importantly, that includes the Extending America’s Spectrum Auction Leadership Act of 2022, which extends the FCC's authority to auction spectrum to March 21, 2024. That authority expires September 30 of this year unless it is reauthorized.
Also on the docket for a June 15 markup in the committee's Communications Subcommittee are 1) the Ensuring Phone and Internet Access for SNAP Recipients Act of 2021; 2) the ITS Codification Act; 3) Preventing Disruptions to Universal Service Funds Act; 4) the SMART Act; 5) the Safe Connections Act of 2022; and 6) the Spectrum Innovation Act of 2022.
A markup is an executive session in which bills are amended, if necessary, then referred to the full committee for a vote if a majority votes to do so.
The bills together will "strengthen our communications networks, help keep people safe in times of emergency and distress, and promote innovation,” said House Energy & Commerce chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.)and Communications Subcommittee chairman Mike Doyle (D-Pa.). ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.