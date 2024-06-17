Horowitz Research Will Resume Cultural Insights Forum in November

Horowitz Research will revive its Cultural Insights Forum conference this November after a six-year hiatus.

The forum, which focuses on how brands and media companies can drive business by reaching and serving diverse, multicultural audiences, will take place November 14 at the Telemundo Center in Miami, according to Horowitz.

The conference's theme is “Polycultural R/Evolution: Content, Creative, and Connections in a Diverse America,” and will center on such topics as the cultural shifts and trends and how those shifts impact the way brands can and should speak to diverse consumers today, as well as engaging with today’s diverse consumer segments and audiences in an increasingly complex and fragmented digital media landscape, said the company.

The conference, which launched in 2000, has been on hiatus since 2018 due to the pandemic and during the past two years with the transition of ownership of Horowitz Research to M/A/R/C Research, according to the company. Registration for the forum will open soon, according to Horowitz officials.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Cultural Insights Forum to meet the demand for a research-and-strategy focused conference that brings together the best minds in the industry,” Horowitz Research executive VP, insights and strategy lead Adriana Waterston in a statement. “We look forward to unveiling our agenda which will be packed with top-notch speakers and insights related to today’s most pressing strategic questions. It’s a must-attend event for brands, advertisers, and media companies hoping to drive ROI by investing in America’s diverse audiences.”

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises senior VP of strategy and insights Federico Garza also said of the forum: ‘Polycultural R/Evolution: Communities, Connections, and Content in a Diverse America’ aligns perfectly with our commitment to celebrate and elevate the rich tapestry of cultures that make up our audience. By partnering with Horowitz Research for this conference, we are not only highlighting the interconnectedness of diverse communities but also exploring how media can be a powerful tool in fostering connections and understanding across different cultural backgrounds. Together, we aim to inspire and drive the conversation forward on the evolving multicultural narrative of America.”