Horizon Media Adds TV Data From Rentrak

Rentrak said that Horizon Media will be using Rentrak's TV ratings services to improve television targeting, planning and buying.

The agency ran a pilot of Rentrak's multiscreen measurement service and will use it to give clients a full view of programming effectiveness and value.

"We have seen the value in Rentrak's granular and stable television measurement," said Eric Blankfein, chief of Horizon Media's Where unit, said in a statement. "We see a unique opportunity to leverage these data sets within our toolbox and marketplace approach."

A number of agencies use Rentrak data as a supplement to ratings from Nielsen in their planning and buying operations.

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with Horizon Media," said Chris Wilson, president of national television at Rentrak. "We look forward to serving the agency as it strives to drive better results for clients."