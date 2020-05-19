‘Holey Moley II: The Sequel’ Premieres on ABC May 21

Season two of mini-golf spectacle Holey Moley begins on ABC May 21. Holey Moley II: The Sequel has 13 episodes.

“Contestants put their miniature golf–and physical–skills to the test as they face off in out-of-this-world challenges on a supersized course,” is how ABC puts it.

Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore are on-air commentators and Jeannie Mai is sideline correspondent. Basketball star Stephen Curry is “Resident Golf Pro.”

Curry is also executive producer.

The show was created by Eureka Productions, and produced by Eureka and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Jeron Smith and Erick Peyton exec produce alongside Curry.