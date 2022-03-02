History, Ray Liotta to Chronicle New York Mafia Families in Documentary Series

History Channel will examine the rise and fall of New York's infamous mafia families in a new documentary executive produced by Ray Liotta, the network announced Wednesday.

The eight-part series, Five Families, chronicles the exploits of New York's five mafia families -- Genovese, Gambino, Bonnano, Colombo and Lucchese -- which for decades ruled New York and built the American Mafia into an underworld empire, according to network officials.

The series will follow the mob from its explosive and violent growth in Prohibition and its golden age of domination in the 1970s and 1980s, up through its heated and ultimately losing war with law enforcement, said the network.

Liotta will serve as executive producer for Five Families along with Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Michael Stiller. ■

