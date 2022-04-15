History Channel, LeBron James Set Jackie Robinson Documentary
By R. Thomas Umstead published
‘After Jackie’ looks at second wave of Black baseball players
The History Channel in collaboration with LeBron James will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier as part of a documentary debuting June 18 that looks at the plight of black ballplayers entering the league after Robinson.
The documentary, After Jackie, examines the often overlooked story of the second wave of talented Black baseball players including Bill White, Curt Flood and Bob Gibson who were up next in the fight for racial equality, said the network.
The documentary features interviews with White, Gibson, CC Sabathia, Mookie Betts, Ken Griffey Jr., Joe Torre, Dave Roberts, Al Downing and Tim McCarver as they help shed light on black baseball players following Robinson into the league that put their lives on the line to integrate baseball and demand a fairer and more inclusive America for African American athletes around the world, said the network.
After Jackie is executive produced by James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byro, Stanley Nelson, Andre Gaines, Eli Lehrer, Jim Pasquarella and Nick Trotta.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.