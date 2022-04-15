History Channel, LeBron James Set Jackie Robinson Documentary

The History Channel in collaboration with LeBron James will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier as part of a documentary debuting June 18 that looks at the plight of black ballplayers entering the league after Robinson.

The documentary, After Jackie, examines the often overlooked story of the second wave of talented Black baseball players including Bill White, Curt Flood and Bob Gibson who were up next in the fight for racial equality, said the network.

The documentary features interviews with White, Gibson, CC Sabathia, Mookie Betts, Ken Griffey Jr., Joe Torre, Dave Roberts, Al Downing and Tim McCarver as they help shed light on black baseball players following Robinson into the league that put their lives on the line to integrate baseball and demand a fairer and more inclusive America for African American athletes around the world, said the network.

After Jackie is executive produced by James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byro, Stanley Nelson, Andre Gaines, Eli Lehrer, Jim Pasquarella and Nick Trotta.