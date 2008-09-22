Trending

Hill to Co-Anchor CBS’ The Early Show

By

CBS named CNN correspondent Erica Hill co-anchor of the Saturday version of The Early Show, the networks' entrant in the morning-news race.

Her co-anchor is Chris Wragge. Hill has been filling in as anchor on the show.

Hill will not be leaving CNN, which has a news partnership with CBS. She will continue as a correspondent both for the network in general and for AndersonCooper 360 in particular.