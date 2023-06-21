'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' To End With Fourth Season

The final bell will ring this August for Disney Plus' High School Musical: The Musical: The Series with the show's fourth season.

The series, a spinoff of Disney Channel's High School Musical movie franchise, will debut its fourth and final season August 4, with High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel set to appear in the series, said the streaming service.

According to Disney Plus, season four of the series will see the Wildcats returning to East High to prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, "but in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school."

The fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders and Liamani Segura.