HGTV Sets July Return for New Season of ‘Lil Jon Wants to Do What?’

HGTV will again team with hip-hop artist Lil Jon for a second season of its home renovation series Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, which will debut July 10.

The series, which initially launched in May 2022, follows the rapper along with home designer Anitra Mecadon as they look to take homeowners out of their design comfort zones, according to HGTV. The series drew more than 12.7 million cumulative viewers during its freshman run, according to the network.

During the eight-episode second season, the duo will take on more projects, including turning a dated colonial-style home into a futuristic dance club, and transforming an unused space into a movie room set to mimic a private jet fuselage, according to the network.

‘We went bigger, bolder and way outside of the box for these families,” Lil Jon said in a statement. “It’s been an incredible experience and I’m excited that soon we get to share it with everyone.”

Also: HGTV Debuts ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ Days Before ‘Barbie’ Movie Premieres