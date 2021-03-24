HGTV, Raven-Symoné Team to Develop ‘What Not To Design’ Pilot

HGTV has partnered with actress/talk show host Raven-Symoné to develop a one-hour pilot, What Not To Design, the company said Wednesday.

The series, an offshoot of the TLC's unscripted series What Not To Wear, the series will follow Symoné and her team of experts as they head a style intervention to overhaul home design disasters, said HGTV.

“To call these homes eclectic would be kind,” said Symoné in a statement. “We’re going to give families a clean slate and show them how to style their new space and apply the “to-do” and “not-to-do” list to the rest of the house.”