HGTV Orders Additional Episodes for Eight Series
HGTV has ordered additional production for eight series, the network announced Tuesday.
Mainstays House Hunters and House Hunters International have been picked up for additional episodes, as well as other real estate themed programs My First Place, For Rent, Property Virgins and Real Estate Intervention.
Two new series, All American Handyman and Holmes Inspection have also been renewed for second seasons.
