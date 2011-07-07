Herbst-Brady Jumps to MTV Sales Job
Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, CEO of media buyer MagnaGlobal, is
leaving to join MTV Networks, the Viacom unit confirmed.
Herbst-Brady will be executive VP of ad sales strategy of
MTV Networks' Music and Entertainment Groups, reporting to Jeff Lucas, who heads
sales for the unit, which includes cable networks Spike, VH1 and TVLand.
She will oversee domestic ad sales strategy and
business development, working closely with the EVPs in Lucas' group - Neil
Holt, Sean Moran, Peter Griffin, Dario Spina, Mike Tedone, Brian Fays and Kevin
Arrix, MTV Networks said.
The move comes just after most of cable's upfront deals have
been negotiated. As head of Magna, Herbst-Brady headed negotiations for media
agencies owned by Interpublic Group, including Universal McCann and
Initiative. Lucas headed negotiations
for most of Viacom's non-kids channels.
Over the course of her career, Herbst-Brady has been on both
sides of the negotiating table. Before Magna, she ran ad sales for Twentieth Television.
Previously, she'd been head buyer for Starcom and worked for Universal
Television, CBS and Tribune Entertainment.
Herbst-Brady's move was first reported by Adweek.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.