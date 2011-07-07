Herbst-Brady Jumps to MTV Sales Job

Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, CEO of media buyer MagnaGlobal, is

leaving to join MTV Networks, the Viacom unit confirmed.

Herbst-Brady will be executive VP of ad sales strategy of

MTV Networks' Music and Entertainment Groups, reporting to Jeff Lucas, who heads

sales for the unit, which includes cable networks Spike, VH1 and TVLand.

She will oversee domestic ad sales strategy and

business development, working closely with the EVPs in Lucas' group - Neil

Holt, Sean Moran, Peter Griffin, Dario Spina, Mike Tedone, Brian Fays and Kevin

Arrix, MTV Networks said.

The move comes just after most of cable's upfront deals have

been negotiated. As head of Magna, Herbst-Brady headed negotiations for media

agencies owned by Interpublic Group, including Universal McCann and

Initiative. Lucas headed negotiations

for most of Viacom's non-kids channels.

Over the course of her career, Herbst-Brady has been on both

sides of the negotiating table. Before Magna, she ran ad sales for Twentieth Television.

Previously, she'd been head buyer for Starcom and worked for Universal

Television, CBS and Tribune Entertainment.

Herbst-Brady's move was first reported by Adweek.