Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Partner on Amazon Fashion Series

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are behind a reality fashion series to air on Amazon Prime. The reality show is designed to make “fashion accessible to a wide audience,” according to Amazon.

Klum, a judge on America’s Got Talent, worked on Project Runway with Gunn. Project Runway debuted on Bravo, shifted to Lifetime, and heads back to Bravo for season 17 next year.

“Heidi Klum completely changed the television landscape by developing a competitive reality fashion series that was unproven and different from what was popular on-air,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The show became wildly successful, and in turn Klum and Tim Gunn have become an iconic pop culture duo. Their drive to deliver fashionably entertaining, engaging and trendsetting content speaks for itself, and we believe their next iteration in this space will find an even larger audience on our global Prime Video runway.”

Amazon Fashion will create a “shoppable experience” for viewers tied to the new show.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” said Klum. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers. I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!”

Bravo said "Heidi and Tim will always be a huge part of the legacy" of Project Runway, and that a new host and mentor will soon be announced.

Gunn said he and Klum have embarked on their “next great fashion adventure.”

“I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me!” he said. “I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before. Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena.”