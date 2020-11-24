‘Heaven’s Gate’ Series on HBO Max Dec. 3

All four episodes of Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults launches on HBO Max Dec. 3. The docuseries is “a thorough examination of the infamous UFO cult through the eyes of its former members and loved ones,” said HBO Max. “What started in 1975 with the disappearance of 20 people from a small town in Oregon, ended in 1997 with the largest suicide on US soil and changed the face of modern New Age religion forever.”

The first episode will be available to stream for free, including for non-subscribers, on HBOMax.com/watch-free starting Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. ET.

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults is produced by CNN Original Studios and Campfire. Directed and executive produced by Clay Tweel, the docuseries is also executive produced by Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein and Shannon Riggs, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Studios, with Chris Bannon, Eric Spiegelman, Peter Clowney and Erik Diehn executive producing for Stitcher.