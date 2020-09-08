Heather Gray, Kristin Matthews Promoted at CBS' 'The Talk'

Heather Gray (left) and Kristin Matthews have both been with 'The Talk' since its first season

Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews have been named executive producers and showrunners of CBS’ daytime panel talker The Talk. Both women have been with the show since its first season, which kicked off in October 2010.

Gray, who was named executive producer last season, is adding showrunner to her responsibilities. Matthews has been promoted to executive producer and showrunner from her prior position as co-executive producer.

“We’re proud to have Heather and Kristin with their remarkable talents at the helm of The Talk,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive VP, current programs, CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “They have both been instrumental in the evolution and the many successes of the show since the beginning. Now, they are poised to work together to take it to the next level with their creative vision, limitless passion and strong leadership abilities.”

“The Talk is a second family to me, and I’m thrilled to continue my journey in this new leadership role,” said Gray also in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with our amazing hosts and dynamic team with renewed creativity.” Matthews added: “As we embark on season 11 of The Talk, I’m enthusiastic about bringing my experience to the forefront. Heather and I have worked together for the last 10 seasons, and we’re excited about what’s in store for the future.”

Gray joined The Talk midway through season one as senior supervising producer and was promoted to co-executive producer in August 2011. She was named an executive producer in August 2019. Prior to The Talk, Gray served as a development producer at Endemol USA (2010-2011) and as a supervising producer for The Tyra Banks Show (2006-2010).

Matthews helped launch The Talk as a coordinating producer in August 2010. After two years, she was named co-executive producer. Prior to joining the show, she was a producer at The Early Show at CBS News (June 2001-December 2007). Matthews began her career in production at NBC Nightly News and NBC’s Today.