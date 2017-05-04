Hearst Launching Viral Food Show on FYI

Hearst Magazines Digital Media is launching a TV show based on a new online food brand.

At its NewFront presentation Wednesday evening, the company introduced Delish Kids, an online destination that will feature videos, how-tos and recipes made by children, and Delish TV, which plans to make the first viral food show. The new show will debut on the FYI network later this year.

FYI is owned by A+E Networks, a joint venture between Hearst and the Walt Disney Co.

Hearst also announced a partnership with musical.ly will kick off this summer with a slate of original video series about beauty and fashion from Seventeen.

And there will be an original video series from Cosmopolitan with Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi, Keep Calm & Yara On. Launching this fall on Cosmo’s Snapchat Discover channel, the 10-episode collaboration will offer a fun, uplifting, and relatable take on the growing self-care trend.

“Across our portfolio, we produce, package and distribute 500 pieces of content each day,” said Troy Young, president of Hearst Magazines Digital Media. “We do it with one goal: to make people feel. While we can brag that last month we delivered more than 1.5 billion video views, the most important thing to us is not the view count, but the viewers. Everything we do is with them in mind.”