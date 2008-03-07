Trending

HBO's The Wire: 4 Seasons in 4 Minutes

As The Wire wraps its fifth and final season, a look back at the previous four seasons of the HBO drama...in four minutes. Click below to watch "The Wire: 4 Seasons in 4 Minutes" from HBO's new YouTube channel:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTY_V2s8R4c[/embed]